AUBURN — Mary DiCenzo Maggio, the oldest child of six and daughter of the late Rachel Cappiello and Panfilio DiCenzo, has passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Commons on Saint Anthony.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Auburn and had recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. She was an active member at St. Mary’s Church and member of their Rosary and Scapular Society and was also a former member with Daughters of Columbus. Mary retired from Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Company as a specialist in both the payroll and data processing departments. Upon retirement, she would spend more than 20 years as a volunteer for Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center and more recently The Commons on Saint Anthony. Mary was happiest, the times spent with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Richard) Balash, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her husband, Conio “Connie” predeceased her in 1987; as well as five siblings.
A private service was held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.