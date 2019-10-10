AUBURN — Mary E. Cefaratti, 99, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony Street.
Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Edna (Schray) Evans and later moved with her family to Cazenovia. She graduated from Cazenovia High School and attended Cortland College. Mary entered the Army during World War II and met and married Joseph A. Cefaratti while honorably serving their country.
Following their military years, Mary and Joe operated several businesses in Central New York. Most notable was the Woodlock Hotel in Auburn, which they ran from 1963 to 1971. Mary and Joe enjoyed traveling in their retirement. In addition to Syracuse and Cazenovia, Mary resided in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area and most recently in Auburn.
Mary was most proud of her association with both the United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls and Cayuga and the United Methodist Women’s group.
Mary is survived by her niece, Barbara (James) Hutchings; a great-niece, Jaime (Ryan) Schmitt; great-nephews, Daniel (Courtney) Hutchings and James (Caroline) Hutchings III; as well as seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1984, and by a sister, Dorothy Sidor.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cayuga United Methodist Church, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or to the Disabled Veterans, (secure.dav.org/donate).
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
