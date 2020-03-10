SENECA FALLS — Mary Elizabeth (Diehl) Prudhomme, 67, of Seneca Falls, and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at the Matthew House, with her best friend and loving husband, Andrew at her side.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Diehl. Mary was the fourth child of six children, having spent most of their childhood growing up on Mary Street, across from the Y Field, where she gained many of her cherished memories. She spent most of her earlier years, caring for her grandmother, “Ma,” where she learned her nurturing ways. Mary would continue that care and compassion as a nurse’s aide in the Pediatric Department at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Mary’s care for others was a defining characteristic of how she lived her life. She then met the love of her life, Andrew “Bruno” Prudhomme in 1973 and they were soon married on March 2, 1974. They recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Mary graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, class of 1970. Mary enjoyed the many years being by the water and especially loved camping and boating with her family.
Mary was most happy, raising her two sons, Andy and Erik which were the focal point of her life. She would later, become blessed with a beautiful daughter-in-law, Grace, and two adored grandsons, Kobe and Judah.
You have free articles remaining.
She is also survived by four siblings, sisters, Ann Baker and Nancy Brahney; brothers, Richard and Raymond Diehl; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, David Diehl.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday with a prayer service to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held for all family and friends at 1 p.m. March 21, in Calvary Chapel Seneca Falls, 2291 Route 89, Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.