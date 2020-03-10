Mary Elizabeth (Diehl) Prudhomme

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Diehl. Mary was the fourth child of six children, having spent most of their childhood growing up on Mary Street, across from the Y Field, where she gained many of her cherished memories. She spent most of her earlier years, caring for her grandmother, “Ma,” where she learned her nurturing ways. Mary would continue that care and compassion as a nurse’s aide in the Pediatric Department at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Mary’s care for others was a defining characteristic of how she lived her life. She then met the love of her life, Andrew “Bruno” Prudhomme in 1973 and they were soon married on March 2, 1974. They recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Mary graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, class of 1970. Mary enjoyed the many years being by the water and especially loved camping and boating with her family.