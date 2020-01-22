AUBURN — Mary J. Fritz, 90, of the Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mrs. Fritz was born on July 2, 1929, in West Groton, N.Y., to the late John and Bertha Mae Hoffman Hosier. Mary was formerly employed as a secretary at Auburn Spark Plug. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Church in Auburn. Mary loved to read; she enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo, swimming, and taking walks. She loved spending winters in Florida; she was a resident of Sunshine Mobile Village in Fort Myers for more than 25 years. Mary cherished the lasting friendships she made in Florida.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Stanley Fritz and John (Kim) Fritz; her granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Fritz; her brother, Samuel Hosier; her sister, Lee Hosier; sister-in-law, Georgia Quill; nephews, Michael (Sandy) Hosier, Harold Lewis, Don Seitz, and Robert Seitz; niece, Beth Molloy; along with several other nieces and nephews.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Stanley T. Fritz; her brother, John Hosier; her sisters, Helen Seitz and Alma Zettemoyer; and her brother-in-law, Jim Fritz.