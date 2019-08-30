AUBURN — Mary Jane Axton Brown of the Commons on St. Anthony Street, formerly of Canoga Road, Throop, passed away at the age of 97, on Aug. 26, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was born in Throop on Oct. 13, 1921, to the late Frederick and Albertenah Frazee Axton. Mary Jane along with her husband, Richard, were founding members of the Throop Fire Department. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, and enjoyed crafting, square dancing, and camping.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, George (Elaine) Brown, of Fair Haven, Albertenah (Dennis) Glenn, of Florida, Linda (Robert) Ely, of California, and Kevin (Brenda) Brown, of Auburn; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Brown; her daughter, Barbara Brock; her grandchildren, Kimberly Ely and Jeff Brock; and her great-grandson, Phillip Lester.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A graveside service will immediately follow in Throopsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Jane may be made to the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary, Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
