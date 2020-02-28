VERO BEACH, Fla. — Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Pimm (DeForrest) died peacefully in Vero Beach, Fla., on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 76, with her daughter by her side.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Keith) Dean, of Vero Beach, Fla.; her son, Richard J. DeForrest, of Acworth, Ga.; her brother, John Pimm, of Buffalo, N.Y.; her granddaughters, Lauren (Chris) Bota, Marlena Lindsley, and Elizabeth (Mike) Clayton; and seven great-grandchildren, all of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and former husband, all of Auburn, N.Y.

Kathy was born on April 24, 1943, in Auburn, N.Y., to Albert and Mary (Gaynor) Pimm. She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1961. She married Richard P. DeForrest in 1964. After moving several times over the years she settled down in Cincinnati, Ohio, and began working for Duke Energy.

Kathy requested to have her ashes scattered around her hometown of Auburn, N.Y.; this will take place at a future date.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to c/o Sheila Dean, 360 16th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32962.

