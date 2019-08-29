AUBURN — Mary L. Caruana, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Antonio Escobar and Augusta Marie Santos. Mary was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She also loved cooking and listening to her favorite Portuguese and Italian music. When she traveled Mary also enjoyed the views of the ocean and walking the beach.
She is survived by her children, Jim, Richard, Katherine, Carolyn, Lisa, and Patricia; sister, Connie Moser; and 11 grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Caruana, in 2005.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 5 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband in Royal Palms Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.