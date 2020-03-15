AUBURN — Mary Lou Indelicato, 91, of Wright Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Ottavio and Lillian Loiacono Indelicato. Mary Lou received an associate’s degree from Auburn Community College in business. She was employed for several years as a receptionist for Dr. Shim in Auburn. Mary Lou was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. Mary Lou also loved china painting and was a former member of the Carnicelli Indelicato Post no. 1776.

She is survived by her loving brother, Dr. Joseph (June) Indelicato, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Joseph Locastro, of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by an infant sister, Angelina Indelicato at birth; as well as sisters, Rose Indelicato and Josephine Locastro; two brothers, Sam (Claire) Indelicato and Leo Indelicato, who valiantly gave his life on the beaches of Normandy, as part of the first wave of soldiers in the 299th Engineers Battalion.

Calling hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. this Monday morning at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mary Lou’s Mass of Christian burial will follow the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Francis of Assisi Church.



Pettigrass Funeral Home

196 Genesee St

Auburn, NY 13021

299 Clark St.

Auburn, NY 13021