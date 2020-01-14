AUBURN — Mary Lou McQuaid, 77, of Auburn, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital following a brief illness.
Mary Lou was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Aquileia Leggieri Karraz. She owned McQuaid Antiques and Jewelry and operated the successful Pet Food Pantry both of which she started more than 48 years ago with her late husband, Marvin McQuaid.
She is survived by her son and his wife, John and Anne McQuaid, of Canastota, and a stepson, Marvin McQuaid Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julianne and Christian McQuaid; her sister, Shirley Haines, of Auburn; her niece, Tina Coleman; great-niece, Sadie Coleman; her dog, Dottie, and her Kitty Kats.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marvin McQuaid in August 2015.
Friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be left in her memory to the Cayuga County Pet Food Pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn, NY 13021.
