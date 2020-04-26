BOCA RATON, Fla. — Mary Lou Pullen Garner, 82, passed away at home Monday, April 13, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla., after a long illness.
She spent much of her life dedicated to founding VFW posts in New York and Florida alongside her husband, Warren. Mary Lou was born in Auburn, N.Y., to the late Agnes and Clarence Pullen and was predeceased by Warren; infant brother, Clarence; and most recently by brothers, Charlie and Jerry.
She is survived by one brother, Bernie Pullen, of Weedsport, N.Y.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 17, 2020, in Florida.
