ELBRIDGE — Mary M. Richardson, 77, of Elbridge, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Anne; grandchildren, Dylan Thomas and Olivia Lauren.
As a retired manager of engineering for New York Telephone and a member of the Telephone “Pioneers,” Mary spent most of her retirement living in the home she built together with her husband, Loren who passed away in 2018.
Join us for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. led by the Rev. John DeLorenzo. A family celebration will be held in the springtime in the Orchard in Mary’s honor and memory.
Please feel free to send flowers, however, in lieu contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
