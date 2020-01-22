AUBURN — Mrs. Mary Margaret Giannone Hayes, 85, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.
Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of Albert and Mary Speach Giannone and was a communicate of Holy Family, Auburn. Mrs. Hayes was an avid quilter and a member of the Thumbstall Quilt Guild. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, sewing, and knitting.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John J. Hayes Jr., of Auburn; two children, John J. Hayes III (Carol), of Liverpool, N.Y., and Patricia E. Goldstrom, of Warrenton, Va.; three grandchildren, Danielle Crigler (Timothy), of Midland, Va., John J. Hayes IV, of Liverpool, N.Y., and Matthew R. Hayes (Erika), of Cedar Park, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Allison Laubacher (Carl), of Spencerport, N.Y., and Amy Schwind (Erik), of West Caldwell, N.J.;and two step great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Laubacher and Graham Schwind.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a son in-law, Ralph Goldstrom; two sisters, Philomena Pietrosimone and Camille Donovan; and one brother, Albert Giannone.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 10 South Lewis St., Auburn, NY 13021.
