CATO — Mary Markovci House, 87, of Jorolemon Road, Jordan, town of Cato, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.

Mary was born June 16, 1932 in Manhattan, and was the daughter of John and Teresa Markovci. Mary graduated from high school in New York City and from Oswego State College. Following college, Mary was employed by Mexico Academy and Central School as a 4th grade teacher for two years. In 1956, she married Louis House and then spent a year teaching in California.

Returning to New York State, she and her husband, Louis, bought the family farm on Jorolemon Road where they still reside. During that time Mary worked at General Electric, home schooled kids for Cato-Meridian, was a bookkeeper for the Assessor and for the town of Cato. Mary spent 40 plus years as an election inspector.

Mary is survived by her husband, Louis; two sons, Stefan (Wendy) House, of Jordan, and Brett House, of Syracuse; three grandchildren, Keith (Alyssa) House, and Seth (Allie) House, both of Jordan, and Kaitlin House, of Cato; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrie Jo House. Mary will also have another great-granddaughter in July. Her brother, Anthony Markovci, of Jordan, survives.

Mary was predeceased by a brother, Frank Markovci.