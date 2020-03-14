CATO — Mary Markovci House, 87, of Jorolemon Road, Jordan, town of Cato, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.
Mary was born June 16, 1932 in Manhattan, and was the daughter of John and Teresa Markovci. Mary graduated from high school in New York City and from Oswego State College. Following college, Mary was employed by Mexico Academy and Central School as a 4th grade teacher for two years. In 1956, she married Louis House and then spent a year teaching in California.
Returning to New York State, she and her husband, Louis, bought the family farm on Jorolemon Road where they still reside. During that time Mary worked at General Electric, home schooled kids for Cato-Meridian, was a bookkeeper for the Assessor and for the town of Cato. Mary spent 40 plus years as an election inspector.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary is survived by her husband, Louis; two sons, Stefan (Wendy) House, of Jordan, and Brett House, of Syracuse; three grandchildren, Keith (Alyssa) House, and Seth (Allie) House, both of Jordan, and Kaitlin House, of Cato; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrie Jo House. Mary will also have another great-granddaughter in July. Her brother, Anthony Markovci, of Jordan, survives.
Mary was predeceased by a brother, Frank Markovci.
Mary was a city girl who took to the country, helping on the farm, raising animals, and enjoying working with her flowers. She will be greatly missed by all.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Spring burial will be in the Meridian Cemetery.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jordan or Cato Ambulance Funds.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
3:00PM
120 E. Main St.
Elbridge, NY 13060
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.