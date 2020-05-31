× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Mary R. Grzasko, 94, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital following a brief illness.

Mary was a daughter of the late Valentine and Aniela Grzasko. She graduated from Central High School and was employed by Red Star Trucking for more than 30 years. Mary was an exceptional athlete, excelling in bowling and golf, and was lucky enough to get a hole-in-one. She traveled the world and spent winters in Florida, but her favorite place was Owasco Lake. Mary was an avid gardener, did beautiful needlework, and did some of the finished carpentry in her own home. She was a self-taught bookkeeper and a computer user at a time when most people did not know what a computer was.

Mary is survived by her sister, Teresa Castro, of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Adolph, Stanley, Joseph, Bernice, John, and Harry; and her nephew, Joseph M. Grzasko.

“How lucky I was to have received the gift of this long life journey. How lucky to have had my amazing and wonderful family and friends. How lucky to be able to see and hear new life, puppies, kittens, babies, sunsets, flowers, trees in bloom, and all other glorious wonders of nature. Thank you, thank you.”