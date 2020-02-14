AUBURN — Matthew A. Cook, 40, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Matt was born in Sayre, Pa., on April 11, 1979. He was a resident of Auburn for the majority of his life. He was employed with MEDENT as an assistant hardware manager. Matt was passionate about basketball, whether it was coaching his team, playing pick-up games with friends, or watching it on TV; he had a love for the game. He was an Eagle Scout and an influential leader in his church youth program. He was known for his quick wit and humor.

Matt is survived by his wife, the love of his life and best friend for over 20 years, Kelly Crawford Cook. Matt and Kelly were married Aug. 12, 2000, in the LDS Palmyra Temple, Palmyra, N.Y. He was also survived by his children, who meant the world to him and made him proud every day, Kaleb, Alyssa, and Caitlyn; his parents, Albert and Dorothy (Paige) Cook; his brother, Fran Cook; and Daniel Lyman Perrine, who was like a brother to him.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matt’s memory may be made to his family through Venmo; account name Cook Family

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.