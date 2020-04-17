× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCIPIO — On April 13, 2020, Matthew R. Swan passed away unexpectedly at his home in Scipio, N.Y.

He was born Nov. 17, 1991, to Randy Swan and Rhonda Ward. Matt graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School in 2009, and then went on to work for Randy Swan Excavation for many years. When Matt wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Tucker and Mia, or riding four wheeler and motorcycle with family and friends. Matt was also an avid snowboarder.

Matt is survived by his father, Randy Swan, and mother, Rhonda Ward (Shane); brother, Jason (Ashley) Swan; his adoring nieces, Makenna and Alexa Swan; longtime girlfriend, Felicia Allen; his paternal grandmother, Joan Swan; maternal grandfather, Chet Ward; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfathers, George Vreeland Sr., and Samuel Swan, and maternal grandmother, Marcia Ward.

Matt always had a great sense of humor and was always ready to have a great time. He will be remembered and missed by many.

There will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

