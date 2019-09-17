WEEDSPORT — Merrill (Mel) Hobart, 81, of Weedsport, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sept. 14, 2019, leaving behind loved ones who will forever cherish their memories of him.
Mel was born and raised in Miami, Florida. After serving in the Marine Reserves for two years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and continued his service for six years. Upon his discharge in 1963, Mel landed in Central New York and settled in Weedsport to raise a family. He was employed by Carrier Corporation until he gave up the commute to be closer to home. Mel retired from the custodial staff at Weedsport Central School after more than 25 years of employment.
Mel enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, and his lifelong hobby of collecting Native American arrowheads. He was proud of his collection and custom displays. Mel was prouder still of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.
Mel leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Penny; daughters, Elaine and Kathleen; son, David and wife Cathy; granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsey; great-grandson, Hunter; canine buddy Baxter; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mel was predeceased by his sisters; Beverly Mashburn of Ft. McCoy, Florida and Janet Davis of Stuart, Florida.
Those who knew Mel will remember his quick wit, ready smile and hint of Southern accent.
According to his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private celebration of his life.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.
