AUBURN — Michael A. Chindamo, 61, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of Francesco and the late Rosa Sanzi Chindamo. Mike recently retired in 2019, after more than 24 years of service as a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility. Mike was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and enjoyed an occasional beverage, preferably Crown at one of our local establishments. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining for his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his loving father, Francesco; a brother, Joseph (Susan) Chindamo, of Auburn; two nephews, Joey Chindamo and his fiancée, Ashley Daniels, of Florida, and Brady (Stephanie) Chindamo, of Oregon; a niece, Nicole Chindamo; great-nephew, Coleman; as well as numerous friends and fellow corrections officers.

In addition to his mother, Mike was predeceased by a brother, Frank in 1986.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, with services to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

