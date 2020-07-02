Michael A. Impaglia, D.D.S.

Michael loved his family, his profession and sports. He was a supporter and avid fan of SU athletics and the NY Yankees. Special thanks to all the medical staff and Home Health aides that have cared for Michael over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Church Food Pantry or The Food Bank of Central New York.Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holy Family Church, Fairmount. Immediately following a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, will be private.