Michael A. Impaglia, D.D.S.
June 27, 2020
FAIRMOUNT — Michael Angelo Impaglia, D.D.S, 93, of Fairmount, N.Y. passed peacefully at Community General Hospital on Sat., June 27, 2020. He was born in Auburn, N.Y. He graduated from Holy Family High School, Auburn, N.Y., attended Niagara University and graduated from the University of Buffalo Dental School. After graduation he married Marie A. Massimiano and enlisted in the US Air Force Dental Corps. He was stationed in France during the Korean Conflict.
After discharge from the service, he began his dental practice in Fairmount. He was active in the community and various dental organizations. He was a past president of the 5th District and Onondaga County Dental Societies. He was a Fellow of the International and American Colleges of Dentistry. Michael served as a clinical instructor at Onondaga Community College, School of Dental Hygiene, as well as a member of the medical staff in the Department of Dental Surgery as a Teaching/Attending in the St. Joseph's Hospital Dental Resident's program (1976-2013). Michael was a communicant of Holy Family Parish, in Syracuse, since 1958.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, John and Blaise (Giarizzi) Impaglia; his two brothers, two sisters and great-grandson Joshua Impaglia. He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Marie; his son, Michael Impaglia II (Susan); daughter, Roxanne Impaglia; son, John Impaglia (Sharon) and daughter, Elisa Impaglia-Weinstein (Larry). Also survived by grandchildren, Michael III (Beth), Andrew (Cathy), Karl (Lindsey), Nathalie (Mike), Michelle (Rick), Pam (Brent), Christopher (Ashley), Anthony (Sara), Philip (Amanda) and Alex; 13 great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael loved his family, his profession and sports. He was a supporter and avid fan of SU athletics and the NY Yankees. Special thanks to all the medical staff and Home Health aides that have cared for Michael over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family Church Food Pantry or The Food Bank of Central New York.Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holy Family Church, Fairmount. Immediately following a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, will be private.
Current NYSDOH guidelines will be followed including face coverings and distancing.
BAGOZZI TWINS FUNERAL HOME, Solvay, has care of arrangements.
