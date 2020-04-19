AUBURN — Michael D. Dawson, 70, of Auburn, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Matthew House.
A 1968 graduate of Dryden High School, he also attended Cayuga Community College. Michael lived most of his life in Auburn. He retired from New York State Electric and Gas as a lineman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was an avid Syracuse athletics fan.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Dawson, of Auburn; a stepmother, Elizabeth “Jean” Cotterill, of Dryden; two sisters, Catherine Stevens, of Dryden, and Joan Howser, of Freeville; stepbrothers, Douglas (Karen) Cotterill, of Clayton, N.C., Dale (Jean) Cotterill, of Dryden, and Bradley Cotterill, of Freeville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David Dawson and Leona Betts Dawson Cotterill, Michael was predeceased by a stepfather, Clinton Cotterill; sister, Crystal Clift; a brother, James Dawson; and his stepbrothers, Dennis and Stephen Cotterill.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a future date, at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, for the outstanding care and compassion shown toward Michael.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
