AUBURN — Michael D. Dawson, 70, of Auburn, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Matthew House.

A 1968 graduate of Dryden High School, he also attended Cayuga Community College. Michael lived most of his life in Auburn. He retired from New York State Electric and Gas as a lineman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was an avid Syracuse athletics fan.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Dawson, of Auburn; a stepmother, Elizabeth “Jean” Cotterill, of Dryden; two sisters, Catherine Stevens, of Dryden, and Joan Howser, of Freeville; stepbrothers, Douglas (Karen) Cotterill, of Clayton, N.C., Dale (Jean) Cotterill, of Dryden, and Bradley Cotterill, of Freeville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David Dawson and Leona Betts Dawson Cotterill, Michael was predeceased by a stepfather, Clinton Cotterill; sister, Crystal Clift; a brother, James Dawson; and his stepbrothers, Dennis and Stephen Cotterill.

Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a future date, at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, for the outstanding care and compassion shown toward Michael.