× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt, Jr.

May 25, 2020

AUBURN — Michael D. "Mickey" Youtt Jr., 62, of Auburn, died Monday May 25 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Auburn, Mickey was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. Mickey worked for both Upstate Paving and Playland Amusements. Mickey was well known for enjoying all forms of gaming and games of chance.

Mickey is survived by his wife Riccarda Jarvis, and his children, a son Michael D. Youtt III (Sherree) of FL; daughter Jillean F. Lowe (Jesse) of FL; son Kraig L. Crawford (Tammy) of FL; son Shawn M. Youtt of Auburn; and daughter Kassandra M. Youtt (Jeff) of Auburn; siblings, sister Jane E. Laning of Auburn; sister Michele D. Laning of Auburn; brother Louis E. Youtt (Tracy) of Lansing; sister Amy M. Vorhis of Auburn; sister Lynn A. Youtt of Auburn; brother Michael R. Feocco of Union Springs; sister Deborah A. Racona (Joe) of Auburn; and Louis E. Youtt of Auburn. Mickey is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, too many to list.

Friends are invited to join the family at a Mass for Mickey at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Holy Family Church. Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

Due to the continued COVID restrictions, a Life Celebration which was to be held on August 20 at Emerson Lake Pavilion on Owasco Lake has been postponed until further notice.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Youtt, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.