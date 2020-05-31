× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Michael D. “Mickey” Youtt Jr., 62, of Auburn, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife, Riccarda Jarvis by his side.

Born in Auburn, Mickey was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed traveling across the continental forty-eight states for several years. During his later years, he traveled closer to home and was employed by Upstate Paving. Mickey also enjoyed moving amusement rides for Playland Amusements and maintaining his landscaping and snowplowing business. He enjoyed all types of gambling; playing cards, betting the Triple Crown, playing quick draw, scratch-offs and taking trips to various casinos. Mickey also enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren.