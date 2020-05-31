Michael D. 'Mickey' Youtt Jr.
AUBURN — Michael D. “Mickey” Youtt Jr., 62, of Auburn, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife, Riccarda Jarvis by his side.

Born in Auburn, Mickey was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed traveling across the continental forty-eight states for several years. During his later years, he traveled closer to home and was employed by Upstate Paving. Mickey also enjoyed moving amusement rides for Playland Amusements and maintaining his landscaping and snowplowing business. He enjoyed all types of gambling; playing cards, betting the Triple Crown, playing quick draw, scratch-offs and taking trips to various casinos. Mickey also enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Riccarda, Mickey is survived by his children: son, Shawn M. Youtt, of Auburn; daughter, Kassandra M. Youtt (Jeff), of Auburn; son, Michael D. Youtt III (Sherree), of Florida; daughter, Jillean F. Lowe (Jesse), of Florida, and son, Kraig L. Crawford (Tammy), of Florida; siblings: sister, Jane E. Laning, of Auburn; sister, Michele D. Laning, of Auburn; brother, Louis E. Youtt (Tracy), of Lansing; sister, Amy M. Vorhis, of Auburn; Sister Lynn A. Youtt, of Auburn; brother, Michael R. Feocco, of Union Springs; sister, Deborah A. Racona (Joe), of Auburn, and Louis E. Youtt, of Auburn. Mickey is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, too many to list.

In addition to his parents, Michael D. Youtt Sr. and Shirley Alcock Youtt, Mickey was predeceased by daughter, Jennifer O. Jarvis; maternal grandfather, George Alcock; maternal grandmother, Frances Alcock; paternal grandfather, Louis Youtt; paternal grandmother, Gratia Youtt; uncle, George Alcock; uncle, Frederick Alcock; aunt, Betty Krebs; aunt, Irene Alcock; father-in-law, Clement L. Lago; mother-in-law, Else M. Lago; brother-in-law, Albert R. Laning; brother-in-law, Bradley S. Laning, and niece, Katherine A. Fletcher.

Due to the current restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

