Michael E. McMaster

AUBURN — Michael E. McMaster, 65, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was the son of the late Robert and Irma McMaster. Michael worked at ITT Goulds Pumps for more than 25 years, finishing his career as an R&D Engineering Technician. Michael was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Auburn Elks Lodge #474, and a past member of the Auburn Masons. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his children and grandchildren making memories.

He is survived by his wife, Amy McMaster; son, Jeffrey (Arlene) McMaster; daughter, Michele (Aaron) Burnham; brother, Robert (Deresa) McMaster; sister, Patricia (Charles) King; and three grandchildren, Tenley and Colten Burnham, and Dylan McMaster.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Tiffany.

Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Please join the family for a celebration of his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Auburn Elks Lodge.

Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Michael E. McMaster.

Events

Nov 2
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 2, 2019
2:00PM
Elks Lodge #474
314 State Street
Auburn, NY 13021
