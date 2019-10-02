AUBURN — Michael E. McMaster, 65, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was the son of the late Robert and Irma McMaster. Michael worked at ITT Goulds Pumps for more than 25 years, finishing his career as an R&D Engineering Technician. Michael was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Auburn Elks Lodge #474, and a past member of the Auburn Masons. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his children and grandchildren making memories.
He is survived by his wife, Amy McMaster; son, Jeffrey (Arlene) McMaster; daughter, Michele (Aaron) Burnham; brother, Robert (Deresa) McMaster; sister, Patricia (Charles) King; and three grandchildren, Tenley and Colten Burnham, and Dylan McMaster.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Tiffany.
Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Please join the family for a celebration of his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Auburn Elks Lodge.
Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Michael E. McMaster.
To send flowers to the family of Michael McMaster, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.