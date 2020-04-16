Michael J. LeFever
MORAVIA — Michael J. LeFever, 61, of Moravia, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Mr. LeFever was born in Auburn on Sept. 27, 1958. He received his bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College and retired from Cayuga County Mental Health Department as a case manager. He continued to work per diem at Auburn Community Hospital, where he earned the respect from all who knew him. He was a true mental health advocate. He truly cared about people and wanted to help them in any way possible. He will always be remembered for the kindness and compassion he showed to all.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Amber Shutter; his mother, Judith A. Hurst LeFever; his brothers, Jeffrey (Cindy), Christopher (Lisa), and Robert LeFever; his sister, Lisa (Rick) Powers; two beloved grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Elmer “Jack” LeFever, and his brother, John LeFever.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

