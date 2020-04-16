Michael J. LeFever

Mr. LeFever was born in Auburn on Sept. 27, 1958. He received his bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College and retired from Cayuga County Mental Health Department as a case manager. He continued to work per diem at Auburn Community Hospital, where he earned the respect from all who knew him. He was a true mental health advocate. He truly cared about people and wanted to help them in any way possible. He will always be remembered for the kindness and compassion he showed to all.