Michael J. 'Mike' Monahan

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Michael J. “Mike” Monahan, 79, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, Mass., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Shrewsbury Nursing Home.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Virginia J. (May) Monahan; two sons, Michael G. Monahan and his wife, Kristen, of Tewksbury, Mass., and Timothy G. Monahan and his wife, Karen, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Michael G. Monahan, Kathryn T. Monahan, Jonah Monahan, and Shawnessy Monahan; a sister, Kathleen Monahan Murphy and her husband, John, of Pensacola, Fla.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, James Monahan.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. His funeral will be from the funeral home with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial with military honors will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).

