AUBURN — Mr. Michael R. Panek, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, in University Hospital, Syracuse, due to complications of a stroke suffered on Feb. 6, 2020.

Mike was born on Oct. 19, 1940, in Owasco, the son of the late Michael and Catherine Romanoski Panek.

Mike was a retired dairy farmer. He had worked on the Panek Farm with his father and brother until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the many games of pitch with his grandsons. He was an avid collector of Farmall Cub tractors and enjoyed restoring them to original condition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his three daughters, Lynn Trites (Rob), of Elma, N.Y., Michele Temple (Bob), of Skaneateles, N.Y., and Kim Collins (Ed), of Ithaca, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, and Dalton Trites, Jack, Tyler, and Katie Collins; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward, Stanley, Stella, Frank, Ted, Dorothy, and Pat.

Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Hyacinth’s Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.