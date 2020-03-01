Michael R. Panek
AUBURN — Mr. Michael R. Panek, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, in University Hospital, Syracuse, due to complications of a stroke suffered on Feb. 6, 2020.

Mike was born on Oct. 19, 1940, in Owasco, the son of the late Michael and Catherine Romanoski Panek.

Mike was a retired dairy farmer. He had worked on the Panek Farm with his father and brother until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the many games of pitch with his grandsons. He was an avid collector of Farmall Cub tractors and enjoyed restoring them to original condition.

He is survived by his three daughters, Lynn Trites (Rob), of Elma, N.Y., Michele Temple (Bob), of Skaneateles, N.Y., and Kim Collins (Ed), of Ithaca, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, and Dalton Trites, Jack, Tyler, and Katie Collins; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward, Stanley, Stella, Frank, Ted, Dorothy, and Pat.

Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Hyacinth’s Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to The American Stroke Foundation at Americanstroke.org.

Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Panek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

