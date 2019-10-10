{{featured_button_text}}
Michael S. Clarry

AUBURN — Michael S. Clarry, 53, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from a short fight with cancer.

Michael was the son of Frederick and Beverly Clarry.

He was predeceased by his father, Frederick.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Michael is survived by his mother, Beverly; sister, Lori Sheriff; niece, Cassondra; great-niece, Avia; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Auburn Correctional Training Center, 3579 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments