AUBURN — Michael S. Clarry, 53, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from a short fight with cancer.
Michael was the son of Frederick and Beverly Clarry.
He was predeceased by his father, Frederick.
Michael is survived by his mother, Beverly; sister, Lori Sheriff; niece, Cassondra; great-niece, Avia; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Auburn Correctional Training Center, 3579 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.
