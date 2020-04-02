Michael S. Walker

Michael was born Nov. 27, 1953, in Trumansburg, the son of Edward and Genevieve Vincent Walker. Michael graduated from Lansing High School in 1971. Michael was a dedicated hard-working entrepreneur owning and operating multiple businesses over his successful self-employed career. Developing self-storage facilities on two separate occasions, operating a nationally recognized successful Mac Tools distribution outlet, to most recently founding an automotive paint, body, and equipment distribution company, Central Auto Body Supply in 1986, located in Auburn, N.Y. Michael had a passion for restoring classic cars, loved to fish, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed hobbies of bowling to most recently taking up golf.