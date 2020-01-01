{{featured_button_text}}

ROME — Michael S. Welch, 42, of Rome, formerly of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2019.

He is survived by children, Dakoata, Elijah, Emillio, Riley, Preston, Amara, and Ariah; father, Robin Welch; mother, Debra Reese and her husband, William; sisters, Mandy Richmond and her husband, Eric, Melissa Welch, and Mindy Welch; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no visitation or service at the family’s request.

Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments