ROME — Michael S. Welch, 42, of Rome, formerly of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2019.
He is survived by children, Dakoata, Elijah, Emillio, Riley, Preston, Amara, and Ariah; father, Robin Welch; mother, Debra Reese and her husband, William; sisters, Mandy Richmond and her husband, Eric, Melissa Welch, and Mindy Welch; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no visitation or service at the family’s request.
Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.
