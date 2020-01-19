AUBURN — Michael T. Bolak, 73, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, at home with family.

Son of the late Michael and Mary (Murinka) Bolak and a lifelong resident of Auburn, Michael attended SS. Peter and Paul School and Central High School (class of 1964). Shortly after high school, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, Michael was a Sergeant with the 9th infantry division and was stationed in Camp Jackson, Korea, and the Mekong River Delta, Vietnam.

Following his return from Vietnam, Michael began his career at AT&T. While working full-time, he earned two associates degrees in criminal justice and business management from Auburn/Cayuga Community College. During his tenure with AT&T, Michael worked in Syracuse, White Plains, and Rochester and held the position of National Service Manager for the Xerox account. After nearly 35 years with the company, Michael retired in 2003.

Over the years Michael enjoyed boating on Owasco Lake, collecting antiques, and was an avid deer hunter. He was a member of the Falcon Sportsman’s Club, Telephone Pioneers of America, and served as a volunteer on the board for Empire Federal Credit Union.