AUBURN — Michael T. Bolak, 73, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, at home with family.
Son of the late Michael and Mary (Murinka) Bolak and a lifelong resident of Auburn, Michael attended SS. Peter and Paul School and Central High School (class of 1964). Shortly after high school, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, Michael was a Sergeant with the 9th infantry division and was stationed in Camp Jackson, Korea, and the Mekong River Delta, Vietnam.
Following his return from Vietnam, Michael began his career at AT&T. While working full-time, he earned two associates degrees in criminal justice and business management from Auburn/Cayuga Community College. During his tenure with AT&T, Michael worked in Syracuse, White Plains, and Rochester and held the position of National Service Manager for the Xerox account. After nearly 35 years with the company, Michael retired in 2003.
Over the years Michael enjoyed boating on Owasco Lake, collecting antiques, and was an avid deer hunter. He was a member of the Falcon Sportsman’s Club, Telephone Pioneers of America, and served as a volunteer on the board for Empire Federal Credit Union.
Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Allison (Hedges), of Auburn; two daughters, Elizabeth (Steven Grosz) and Sarah (Ephrem Shiferaw); and two granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie Grosz, all of Northern Virginia; his brother, Robert, of Saranac Lake; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with Honors will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions in Michael’s name can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or the Gary Sinese Foundation for Veterans (online) or P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
