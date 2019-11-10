{{featured_button_text}}

SKANEATELES — Suddenly on Sept. 24, 2019, Michel S. Hutchinson died from an ongoing medical condition.

He is survived by his significant other, Diana Cole; his parents, Suzanne Hutchinson (Sid Fisher), of Skaneateles, and Robert Hutchinson (Vicky), of Concord, N.H.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, in St. James Episcopal Church, Skaneateles.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michel Hutchinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

