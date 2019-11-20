{{featured_button_text}}
Michele Lee Chisholm

WATERLOO — Michele Lee Chisholm, 52, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home.

Michele was born in Auburn on Oct. 19, 1967, the daughter of the late David and Shirley Lee Chisholm. She was a graduate of Union Springs High School and a former bank teller at the Cayuga Lake National Bank. Michele loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She was a kind, caring person.

Michele is survived by her family: her aunt, Joyce Pound; her sister, Melissa (Rob) Thurston; cousin, Dale Pound; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 40 Spring St. Road, Union Springs. Michele will be buried in Oakridge Cemetery, close to her parents.

Donations may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

