FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mike Kiesznowski, 65, formerly of Auburn, N.Y., and Alexandria Bay, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Survived by his children, Shelly and Nick (Jessica) Kiesznowski, and Chad (Gina) and Jason (Adriana) Blair; four grandchildren; brother, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alice Kiesznowski; as well as his wife, Vonna Kiesznowski.

Big Mike, Bozo, Officer thirsty, Dad; crew cuts and Corvettes never looked so good; “We’ve got it from here, Gracie is waiting for you.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Kiesznowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.