PORT BYRON — Mildred Cartner, 65, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2019, at home.
Mildred was born on Feb. 25, 1954.
Per Mildred's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Arrangements are being handled by White Chapel Funeral Home.
