MORAVIA — Monica Marie Shetler Slater, 61, of Moravia, died Feb. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Aug. 22, 1958, in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late James and Rita M. Kline Shetler. Having been a lifelong resident of the area, she had been a 1975 graduate of Moravia High School. Working for various places in the area she had made a career of working for Cross Filtration in Moravia for more than 30 years. Shortly after high school she married Donald W. Slater and had celebrated July 2, 43 years of marriage.

Monica had enjoyed reading mysteries, volunteering at school functions which included plays and games, volunteering with the New Hope Fire Department, helping her husband with various lawn maintenance and landscaping projects, and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Donnie, she is survived by her children, Kenneth Slater, of Perkinston, Miss., and Stefanie (Edward) Raymond, of Moravia; grandchildren, Ariana and Scott Raymond; sisters, Maria (Merton) Suits, and Ann Shetler; sister-in-law, Judy (Mark) Cuddeback; brothers-in-law, Stanley (Brenda) Slater, and Carl (Linda Greene) Slater; and several nieces and nephews.