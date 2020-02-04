Morag H. (nee Todd) Abbott
CINCINNATI — Morag H. (nee Todd) Abbott, of Cincinnati, formerly of Auburn, N.Y., passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 80.

She was the beloved wife of 58 years to John Abbott; loving mother of Iain (Jenelle) Abbott; proud grandmother of Iain and Evan; dear sister of Carolyn (Paul) Costanzo and Patricia Purcel.

Mori earned her master’s degree from SUNY Cortland, and went on to work as an elementary school teacher in the Auburn, N.Y. school district for 28 years. After her retirement from teaching, she worked as an investigator for Cayuga County, NY Coroner’s Office and also for the FEMA D-Mort Region 3 after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. Lastly, she worked as a choir director and soloist at St. Luke and Trinity Methodist Church, both in Auburn, N.Y.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

