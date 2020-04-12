× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARIETTA, Ga. — Mrs. Geraldine Mable Copes-Daniels, passed away on March 29, 2020, in Marietta, Ga.

She was born in Auburn, N.Y., to the late Guy E. Copes and Jeanette E. Gaskin-Copes. She grew up and attended school in Auburn and was later employed by the Cayuga County Board of Education and Smith & Corona. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars. Many years later, she moved to Rochester, N.Y., where she was a member of the Mother’s Board and the Missionary Society at Rochester’s AME Zion Church.

She traveled abroad as far away as Ghana, Africa for the street naming ceremony of her great-great-grand aunt, Harriet Tubman. She also traveled throughout the United States where she participated in numerous functions in honor of her Aunt Harriet. Specifically, she traveled to the city of Brooklyn, N.Y., where she and her sister, Pauline participated in a street re-naming of “Harriet Tubman Boulevard” along with the dedication of the Harriet Tubman Statue in Harlem, N.Y.

Mrs. Copes-Daniels was a founding director and board member of the Harriet Tubman Learning Center. She spoke at many schools teaching children of all ages about her Aunt Harriet. Educating others is what she loved! Mrs. Copes-Daniels was one of a kind; a diamond in the ruff, a needle in a haystack - a very unique woman who loved her children to the moon and back!