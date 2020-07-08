× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Mary Lou Bruton

July 6, 2020

AUBURN — Mrs. Mary Lou Bruton, 91, passed away at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was born in Weedsport, the daughter of Thomas J. and Louise M. O'Connell. Mary Lou was a graduate of Weedsport High School and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of SUNY Oswego.

A former Adjunct English professor at Cayuga Community College, and a substitute English teacher at Auburn High School. She was a regent with the Owasco daughters of the American Revolution and was a choir member at St. Alphonsus Church and St. Mary's Church.

Mary Lou loved reading, gardening and attending daily mass.

Her husband Joseph Edward Bruton predeceased her. Surviving are their children, Therese M. Wasilenko and husband, Bart, Susan K. Becker and husband, Eric, Kevin J. Bruton and spouse, Lauren Botticelli; a grandson, Christopher Wasilenko; brother, Richard O'Connell.

Her family great appreciates the fine care she received at the Finger Lakes Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Church, with interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St Auburn NY.

