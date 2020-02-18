Muriel J. (Breden) DiFabion
TULLY — Muriel J. (Breden) DiFabion, 90, of Tully, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020, at home.

A longtime resident of Auburn, she was born in Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Rogers Breden. Muriel graduated from Delaware Academy, Delhi, N.Y., and School of Nursing, Auburn City Hospital in 1950. She would later change careers and graduate from CCC and SUNY Oswego with a degree in education. She taught high school English at Weedsport Central School District for more than 21 years, from 1971-1992.

In 1986, Muriel won the prestigious Norma Metroka Award, for Teacher of the Year. Muriel enjoyed knitting and gardening, but was most happy spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children, Thomas DiFabion, of Stuart, Fla., Leslie Walter, of Auburn, and Marie (Robert) Kemp, of Tully; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Edith (Robert) Hughes; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Richard in 1972; a son, Christopher DiFabion; sister, Cristel Temple, and her favorite canine companion, Dewey.

There are no calling hours or services. A private graveside service in Fort Hill Cemetery will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Any contributions made in her memory may be made to either the SPCA or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

