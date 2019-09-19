UNION SPRINGS — Nancy A. (Perkins) Bianco, 83, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at SUNY Upstate, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late William J. Perkins Sr. and Ethel P. Bowen Perkins and had been an area life resident. Nancy was an avid bowler, enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, and was a huge Syracuse sports enthusiast and a lover of any type of cat. Nancy’s most cherished and special times were those spent with her grandchildren and friends. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Janet Killian and longtime companion, William Blank, of Union Springs, and Cornelia Bianco and special friend, Aziz Bardi, of Syracuse; grandchildren, Erick Killian, Kayla Blank (Quendel Ellison), Amberly (Dale) Delmage, William C. Blank III (Ashlee Blank), Michael Bianco, Brian Morris Jr., Matthew (Rebekah) Morris, and Cheri Killian; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Cornelia Marks, of Moravia; brother, Robert (Susanne) Perkins, of Genoa; sister-in-law, Roseann Giusti; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lewis, in 2006; a daughter, Polly Ethel; brother, William J. Perkins Jr.; grandson, Jayson Killian; and great-grandson, Brian Morris III.
Nancy’s Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her daughter. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Rochester School for the Deaf.
A special thank you to the staff on 9 F at SUNY Upstate for their amazing level of care, dedication, and compassion that was shown to Nancy and her entire family during her stay.
Please leave online condolences at pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
