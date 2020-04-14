CATO — Nancy A. Roberts Gillmore, 85, of Cato, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born in Attica, Kan., daughter of the late Clarence Roberts, and Cora Watkins Roberts Seal. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking, and spending time with friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Gillmore (2019); daughter, Pamela Gillmore Cuddy; daughter-in-law, Karen Gillmore; brother, Ronald R. Roberts; sister, Norma Jackson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Patricia) Gillmore, of Liverpool, David Gillmore, of Sebring, Fla., and James (Kathy) Gillmore, of Duck Lake; sisters, Neomia Roberts, of Tennessee, Marvel Ryan, of California, Patt DiMora, of Auburn, and Cheryl (Tim) Walsh, of Weedsport; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous lifelong friends and nieces and nephews.
Nancy and the family would like to thank all of her caretakers over the past several years for their compassionate care in her time of need.
Due to the circumstances, services will be private at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato. Burial will be in Cato Union Cemetery.
For those wishing to make contributions in Nancy’s name, they may do so to Chrohns Collitis Foundation, Western & Central New York Chapter, 2117 Buffalo Road #299, Rochester, NY 14624.
