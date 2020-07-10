Nancy A. 'Scheftic' Lofft
Oct. 8, 1931 — July 7, 2020
PORT BYRON — Nancy A. "Scheftic" Lofft, 88, formerly of Port Byron, NY passed away July 7, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Nancy was born in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 8, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Ann Bunga Scheftic. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She dedicated her life to the care of her daughter Laurie's mental disability. She also was a pioneer in fighting for mental disability rights.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Lofft, of Auburn, Laurie Lofft, of Rome, NY., Mark (Susan) Lofft, of Orogen, Edward J. Lofft, of Florida and step-son, Kenneth "Buddy" (Judy) Lofft. Daughter-in-law Diane Lofft. Long-time friend Henry Goldmann. Ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Brother David Scheftic of Rochester. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Edward A. Lofft, son John Christopher Lofft and grandson John C. Lofft Jr.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.
