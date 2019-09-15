AUBURN — Nancy A. Stevens, 78, of Dunning Avenue, Auburn, was called home by her angels and entered into eternal peace with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2019, with her spouse and children at her side.
Nancy was a hard worker and dedicated her life to her beloved children and grandchildren. She was an avid Yankees fan and in addition, she enjoyed couponing, crossword puzzles, and bingo.
Nancy is survived by her spouse of 55 years, Joseph P. Tortorello; six children, Kim Stevens, Bonnie Stevens, Jeff (Julie) Stevens, Robin Stevens, Shelly (Chris) Lawrence, and Tammy Tortorello (Doug Orser); eight grandchildren, Mandy Stevens, Lindsay Stevens, Bret, Trent, and Alexa Lawrence, Jenna, Madison Stevens, and Logan Neese; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Alexandra, and Micah. She shared a very special bond wither her sisters, Donna Caraway and Sharon Stevens; along with a very special niece, Julie Caraway.
One of 10 children, Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Julia Anderson.
She was a true inspiration to those diagnosed with cancer. She herself had stage 4 cancer and was given six months to live; that was more than 12 years ago. She was living proof that miracles can happen, and she remained cancer free until her eternal rest.
A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to her favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
