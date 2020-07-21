Nancy Hutchings Krause
July 25, 1930 — July 17, 2020
AUBURN — Nancy Hutchings Krause, 89, of Auburn, passed away July 17, 2020 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Nancy was born in Owasco on July 25, 1930 to the late Joseph and Mina Ennis Hutchings. She spent many years as a homemaker, caring for her four children. Nancy also worked for the Board of Elections for 20 years. She was very family oriented and cherished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen (Thomas) Olenych, of Scipio Center, Susan (Sonny) Chayka, Linda (Robert) Schattinger and her son, Robert (Julie) Krause Jr., all of Auburn; her grandchildren, Kaylee, Kathryn, Bobby, Lily, Matthew, Nicole and Jack; her sister, Barbara (Mike) Dagnesi; her brother, Roger (Patricia) Hutchings and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. "Scooter" Krause Sr. in 2014 and her siblings, Julia, Josephine, Joseph, James, Elizabeth, David, Donald, Margaret and Shirley.
Services for Nancy will be held privately for her family with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Nancy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all at the Finger Lakes Center for Living for the kindness, compassion and excellent care that was provided during her time there.
Donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Finger Lakes Center for Living recreation donation/fund. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
