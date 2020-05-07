× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Nancy J. Burleson, 91, passed away May 4, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn.

She was born at home in Union Springs, the daughter of the late William and Mary Beardsley Pinckney.

Burial was in Fort Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Burleson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.