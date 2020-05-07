Nancy J. Burleson
AUBURN — Nancy J. Burleson, 91, passed away May 4, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn.

She was born at home in Union Springs, the daughter of the late William and Mary Beardsley Pinckney.

Burial was in Fort Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.

