Nancy J. Withers, 82, of Auburn, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center. Mrs. Withers was born in Auburn on Nov. 5, 1937, to the late Albert and Jane Davis Blaisdell. Nancy graduated from Union Springs High School and was employed by Agway and retired from the housekeeping department at Mercy Rehabilitation Center.

Nancy’s favorite pastime was doing crafts and spending time with her family. She had a knack for ceramics, crocheting and knitting, which she enjoyed giving away to family and friends. Nancy had a way to make people laugh even on their darkest days. She was a strong woman, which made her girls strong as well. Those that were fortunate enough to know Nancy truly loved her for just being herself.

Nancy is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Melonne (Richard) DiLallo, Jane (Danny Hotaling) Pickering and Phyllis Bateman-Hall; her cherished grandchildren, Gregory and Edward Applebee, Kari Ray, Phillip and Timothy Bateman, Marlena Hall, Ally and Luke Pickering, Samantha and Graham Bowers and Opal Doehler; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jule White, Albert Blaisdell, Shirley (Richard) Short and Clifton (Mary) Blaisdell; and two special nieces, Sherrie Jo Bowers and Arlene Doehler.