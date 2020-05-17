× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Loving Memory of Nancy Jean Burleson

Feb. 12, 1929- May 2, 2020

It is with loving and beautiful memories the Burleson and Pinckney family celebrate the passing to heaven of their beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy will be remembered by all who knew her as she graced this world with her love of God and all creatures. She felt that everyone and everything was special and part of God’s masterpiece. She treated all she met with love and respect, embracing their uniqueness as part of God’s gift. She was not just a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend; she was a gift that will be forever missed.

She gave much to her family and community during her 91 years on earth spreading the word of God everywhere she went. A prayer from Nancy was a letter to God for his assurance of caring for your special needs. She gave to her community through the Fire Department Auxiliary (Throop), assistant Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, choir member and HHA for many years in Cayuga County. She graced her patients with compassion, love and gentleness to ensure they would have a quality of life at home. Her sense of humor and laughter would light up their world as it has many who have experienced her presence in their lives.