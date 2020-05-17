In Loving Memory of Nancy Jean Burleson
Feb. 12, 1929- May 2, 2020
It is with loving and beautiful memories the Burleson and Pinckney family celebrate the passing to heaven of their beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy will be remembered by all who knew her as she graced this world with her love of God and all creatures. She felt that everyone and everything was special and part of God’s masterpiece. She treated all she met with love and respect, embracing their uniqueness as part of God’s gift. She was not just a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend; she was a gift that will be forever missed.
She gave much to her family and community during her 91 years on earth spreading the word of God everywhere she went. A prayer from Nancy was a letter to God for his assurance of caring for your special needs. She gave to her community through the Fire Department Auxiliary (Throop), assistant Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, choir member and HHA for many years in Cayuga County. She graced her patients with compassion, love and gentleness to ensure they would have a quality of life at home. Her sense of humor and laughter would light up their world as it has many who have experienced her presence in their lives.
She leaves a legacy like no other: she taught her children about Jesus and lived the life of a Christian woman for as long as this author can remember telling the story of seeing Jesus through a window one night when he told her “Don’t be afraid, I will always be with you.” She continues to shine as we remember her fondly and she will forever live in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Whenever I think of her, this song will come into my mind: Did you ever know you were my hero, and everything I would like to be. I can fly higher than an eagle. For you are the wind beneath my wings. She always was a step behind, always cheering us on and making us feel like we were the most important things in her life. Never looking for praise, always giving praise. Never looking to take, always giving. She made her family feel like they were the most important thing in her life and she will be forever missed.
May we all take a moment from this day and celebrate her meeting with God and all who have gone before her as Jesus “Welcomed” her with Job Well Done my faithful Servant, Welcome Home.
Wife of Wolfred R. Burleson (joined in heaven); mother of Wolfred Burleson Jr. (wife Pat), Sherry Archer (husband Chris), LuGene L. Lockwood (husband Tony), and Irene Rowley (joined in heaven); multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren (she loved them more than life); sisters, Margaret DeLorenzo (husband David), Dorothy Mckeel, and Georgene Burnett (husband George).
Langham Funeral Home LLC is assisting the family with arrangements.
