Nancy L. Bizzari

July 9, 2020

AUBURN — Nancy L. Bizzari, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn and graduated from Central High School. Nancy worked for several years at Auburn Travel Agency, which gave her the opportunity to travel around the world. Nancy also enjoyed an occasional game of poker with her friends and at our local casinos. She was most happy during times spent with family. Nancy's sense of humor and warming smile will always be remembered and truly never forgotten.

She is survived by her three loving children, Mitch Bizzari, Kim (Michael) Oropallo, David Bizzari and Jaeseena Bertot, all of Auburn; three grandchildren, Ryann (Shavel) Freeman, Jason (Jessica) Barrette, Dr. Alexis Oropallo; five great-grandchildren, Halle and Hannah Barrette, Jace, Jayden and Shavel Freeman as well as several other relatives and friends.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2009, her mother, Clara Vivenzio and an infant son.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family this week in St. Joseph's Cemetery.