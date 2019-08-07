AUBURN — Nancy L. O’Hara, 84, formerly of Frances Street, Auburn, passed away Aug. 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on a beautiful summer night.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mona Bell Cantrell. Nancy was an East High School graduate and was a longtime employee of JC Penney. She was a seamstress for many years working from home and would often make visits to those who were homebound. She was an active communicant of St. Peter and John Episcopal Church and enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her four children, Chris (Kevin) Casselman, Richard O’Hara, Kathi (Mark) Finizio, and Greg (Jennifer) O’Hara; and grandchildren, Julie (Samuel) White, Robert Tamburrino (Shelley), Sarah Casselman (Jim), Amanda Casselman, Michael (Alicia) Finizio, Jimmy O’Hara, Jennifer Gerdes, Jessica Tomlinson, and Stephanie and Matt O’Hara. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Nick White, Alex Tamburrino, Bailey Finizio, Vanessa Tamburrino, Lexi Gerdes, and Deci Tomlinson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Edith (Thomas) Dutton, and Mona (Albert) Jackson, and brother, Arthur (Patricia) Cantrell.
Nancy has finally been reunited with her cherished husband, Richard O’Hara; her sweet daughter, Susan Lynn O’Hara; her great-grandson, Joseph Friedman; and her loving parents.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Langham Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Peter and John Episcopal Church, followed by burial in Soule Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church in her memory.
Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or a memory of Nancy.
