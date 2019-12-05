AUBURN — Nancy Lee (Erminio) Lawson, 86, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born in Uniontown, Pa., the daughter of the late Olivia and Elizabeth Erminio. Nancy was a longtime employee for the former Welch Allyn in Skaneateles. She was an avid New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills, and Syracuse University sports fan. Nancy loved to spend summers in Fair Haven and Cape Cod with her family. She especially cherished all the special memories that were made with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all of them.
She is survived by her loving sons, Gregory (Laurie) Lawson, and Douglas (Mary) Lawson, of Auburn; grandchildren, Sara (Jeremy) Fleury, Rebecca Lawson and companion, Matthew Webster, Ryan Lawson, Lisa (Jason) Keyes, Eric (Jennifer) Lawson, Kari (Keith) Blanchfield, and Mark (Samantha) Lawson; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as several siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. George E. Lawson.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday afternoon at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, with a memorial service to immediately follow the calling hours. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions to be made in Nancy’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, 5858 E. Molloy Road, Suite 160, Syracuse, NY 13211.
A special thank you to the staff at Lifetime and especially Jolene Northrup who showed so much love and compassion during her illness.
